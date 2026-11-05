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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / CESC Q2 results: Net profit slips 2.2% to ₹438 cr, income at ₹5,686 cr

CESC Q2 results: Net profit slips 2.2% to ₹438 cr, income at ₹5,686 cr

In the year-ago period, the net profit was ₹448 crore, an exchange filing said

CESC

Total income of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm rose to ₹5,686 crore in the quarter from ₹5,351 crore in the same period a year ago.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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Power utility CESC Ltd on Thursday reported 2.2 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at ₹438 crore for September quarter FY27.

In the year-ago period, the net profit was ₹448 crore, an exchange filing said.

Total income of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm rose to ₹5,686 crore in the quarter from ₹5,351 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q2 results CESC CESC Limited

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 2:25 PM IST