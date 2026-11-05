CESC Q2 results: Net profit slips 2.2% to ₹438 cr, income at ₹5,686 cr
In the year-ago period, the net profit was ₹448 crore, an exchange filing said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Power utility CESC Ltd on Thursday reported 2.2 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at ₹438 crore for September quarter FY27.
In the year-ago period, the net profit was ₹448 crore, an exchange filing said.
Total income of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm rose to ₹5,686 crore in the quarter from ₹5,351 crore in the same period a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : Q2 results CESC CESC Limited
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 2:25 PM IST