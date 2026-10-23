CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q2 profit jumps 44% to ₹409 crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday posted 44 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 409.09 crore for September quarter FY27, supported by higher revenues.

The Mumbai-headquartered entity had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 284.44 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter, the company's total income increased to Rs 3,883.25 crore from Rs 2,988.89 crore in Q2 FY26.

From power systems segment, the revenue was Rs 1,766.76 crore as against Rs 1,254.49 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The industrial systems business contributed a revenue of Rs 1,868.61 crore in the quarter as against Rs 1,533.33 crore in July-September FY26.

The company's board approved enhancing capex investment for the GIS brownfield project at Vilholi, Nashik, from Rs 35.17 crore to Rs 44.62 crore. It also gave nod to invest Rs 15.31 crore to enhance EHV (extra high voltage) circuit breaker manufacturing capacity by 3,600 units (annually) at S3 Unit-II facility.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is a leader in the Electrical Engineering Industry and has two business lines - Industrial Systems and Power Systems.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 807.80 apiece, down 1 per cent on BSE.