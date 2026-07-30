Chalet Hotels Q1 profit drops 58% as reported revenue declines 43% YoY

Chalet Hotels reported a year-on-year decline in profit and revenue, according to its latest regulatory filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company reported a 57.6 per cent decline in net profit to ₹86.13 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹203.13 crore in Q1FY26. Reported revenue declined 42.73 per cent year-on-year from ₹894.55 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹512.27 crore in Q1FY27.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined from ₹371.1 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹243.1 crore in Q1FY27.

“Our consolidated financials are not comparable YoY due to the revenue recognition trend in the Residential business. Our core businesses – Hospitality and Annuity – have witnessed strong momentum,” said Shwetank Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels Limited.

In the hospitality segment, the company reported an 8.5 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from ₹385.6 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹418.5 crore in Q1FY27. Ebitda for the segment grew 10.9 per cent year-on-year. Rental annuity revenue rose 18 per cent, while Ebitda increased 20.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the reported numbe₹for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“Ex-Residential revenue grew 10% YoY, with margin expansion driving a 15% YoY growth in Ebitda,” Singh said.

On a sequential basis, the company reported a decline in net profit from ₹163 crore in Q4FY26 to ₹86.13 crore in Q1FY27. Revenue declined 8.23 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹558.22 crore in Q4FY26 to ₹512.27 crore in Q1FY27. Reported Ebitda also declined sequentially from ₹278.6 crore in Q4FY26 to ₹243.1 crore in Q1FY27.

“Q1 has set a strong foundation for the full year – overall performance has been resilient despite the challenging geopolitical situation. The demand scenario saw mixed sentiment this quarter – air traffic stayed flat from April to June – indicating some recovery in sentiment following the peak disruption in March. International business remained flat YoY due to the West Asia conflict. The recovery is being fuelled by domestic demand, indicating that overall demand will accelerate as business travel sentiment improves going ahead,” Singh said.