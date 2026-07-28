Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q1 profit surges 46% to ₹1,656 cr

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on Tuesday reported a 46 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,656 crore for the June quarter of FY27.

The financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group had reported a net profit of Rs 1,138 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year.

Total income increased 22 per cent to Rs 8,957 crore during the April-June period from Rs 7,353 crore a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Assets under management (AUM) climbed 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2.54 lakh crore as of June-end from Rs 2.07 lakh crore a year ago.

Disbursements grew at 22 per cent to Rs 29,612 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 24,325 crore in the year-ago period.

The non-banking financial company's asset quality weakened with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) rising to 4.5 per cent during the June quarter of FY27, up from 4.29 per cent in Q1 FY26. Net NPA increased to 2.95 per cent, as against 2.86 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, the NBFC's board approved fundraising through the issuance of secured and/or unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 55,000 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.