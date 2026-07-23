Cipla Q1 net profit falls 39% to ₹789 crore as expenses rise nearly 15%

Cipla Ltd’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 39.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹789.05 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The decline came as total expenses increased 14.7 per cent, faster than the 2.3 per cent rise in reported revenue from operations.

Revenue rises 2.3 per cent in June quarter

Revenue from operations increased to ₹7,119.28 crore from ₹6,957.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income, which includes other income, rose 1.6 per cent to ₹7,330.18 crore from ₹7,216.03 crore.

The revenue comparison is affected by a presentation change. Effective April 1, 2026, the group began presenting certain marketing and promotional expenditure as a reduction from revenue from operations. In the comparative periods, this spending was included under sales promotion expenses within other expenses. The amount for the June 2025 quarter was ₹115.24 crore.

On an equivalent presentation basis, subtracting that disclosed amount from the year-ago revenue produces ₹6,842.23 crore, implying revenue growth of 4.0 per cent. Cipla said the change was limited to presentation and had no impact on profit, earnings per share, total equity or cash flows.

Expenses rise faster than revenue

Total expenses climbed to ₹6,248.25 crore from ₹5,446.10 crore. Purchases of stock-in-trade rose 22.1 per cent to ₹1,251.70 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 14.1 per cent to ₹1,497.41 crore. Cost of materials consumed declined 7.7 per cent to ₹1,356.93 crore.

Profit before tax and the share of profit or loss from associates fell 38.9 per cent to ₹1,081.93 crore from ₹1,769.93 crore. The group recorded a ₹1.55 crore share of loss from associates, compared with a ₹0.44 crore loss a year earlier.

Net profit margin, calculated against revenue from operations, narrowed to 11.1 per cent from 18.7 per cent, a decline of 757 basis points. Basic earnings per share fell to ₹9.77 from ₹16.07.