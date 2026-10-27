Cipla Q2 net profit falls 35% to ₹877.5 cr, revenue declines marginally

Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Tuesday reported a 35 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September at 877.54 crore, as revenue fell marginally while expenses grew during the period.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,351.17 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

During the July-September quarter under review, total revenue from operations declined to Rs 7,403.93 crore, from Rs 7,589.44 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, total expenses rose to Rs 6,377.75 crore, from Rs 6,004.86 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.