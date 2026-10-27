Cipla Q2 net profit falls 35% to ₹878 cr as US business weighs on sales

Mumbai-headquartered pharma major Cipla saw a 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2) of 2026-27 (FY27).

This decline is owing to a Y-o-Y slide in its United States (US) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) businesses.

The drugmaker recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹878 crore, down from ₹1,351 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations also fell 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,404 crore from ₹7,589 crore in Q2 FY26.

Cipla’s North America business reported quarterly revenue of $172 million (₹1,643 crore), down 19 per cent Y-o-Y from $233 million (around ₹2,039 crore) in Q2 of FY26, according to regulatory filings posted by the drugmaker.

Addressing Cipla’s investor call on the results, managing director (MD) and global chief executive officer (CEO) Achin Gupta said Q2 FY26 revenue is a $10 million improvement on a sequential basis, with the North America business recording $162 million revenue in Q1 of FY27.

Gupta added that the company remains confident of achieving a $1 billion annual revenue run-rate in its North American (US) business by the end of FY27.

“We remain confident of furthering this momentum through the year through disciplined commercialisation and future pipeline,” he added.

Gupta said the company is depending on commercialisation of Ventrolin and generic Advair Diskus. He added that Cipla is further targeting three launches in the US market, which include two respiratory molecules and one peptide molecule, pending approvals.

“The business entered an exclusive partnership with China-based Qilu Pharmaceutical for the commercialisation of a Keytruda biosimilar, strengthening its presence in complex respiratory therapies and oncology biosimilars,” the company said in its investor presentation.

Gupta added that Cipla’s priority is to scale up its organic pipeline in the US, with an aim to file 45-50 products over the next three years.

He said that the company is also looking at strengthening its research and development capacity in the US. “We have four biosimilar candidates under development, which are being targeted for global markets,” Gupta noted.

On the other hand, the company’s India business grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,516 crore in the September quarter this year, up from ₹3,146 crore last year.

“This was primarily led by branded prescription business delivering robust growth, which saw a 15 per cent growth in chronic segments such as respiratory, urology, cardiac and anti-diabetes therapies,” Gupta said.

The company’s One Africa business reported revenue of ₹1,171 crore, down 1 per cent Y-o-Y. Within this segment, South Africa’s revenue declined 3 per cent to ₹872 crore, although Cipla said that the country’s private business grew 1.3 times faster than the market.

Revenue from emerging markets and Europe remained flat at ₹967 crore, despite geopolitical uncertainties. Meanwhile, revenue from API and other businesses plunged 59 per cent to ₹107 crore.

The results were announced during market hours. Cipla’s stock closed 0.22 per cent lower at ₹1,350 a share on the BSE on Tuesday.