Cipla Q4 profit plunges 55% to ₹554.6 cr amid US drag, higher R&D spend

Cipla, the country’s third-largest pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday reported that its consolidated net profit plunged 54.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 554.6 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), compared to Rs 1,221.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations also declined 2.8 per cent to Rs 6,541.2 crore.

The decline in performance was primarily attributed to the absence of high-margin products such as Lenalidomide and Landreotide, higher research and development (R&D) investments, increased operating costs linked to scaling up its US manufacturing facilities, and the initial impact of geopolitical disruptions in West Asia.

Cipla’s management also highlighted that investments in respiratory launches, peptides, and complex generics had impacted near-term profitability. The company said it had significantly increased R&D spending during the year to strengthen its future pipeline across respiratory, biosimilars, and differentiated products for developed markets.

For the full financial year, net profit declined 26 per cent to Rs 3,879 crore, compared to Rs 5,272 crore in FY25. Cipla, however, recorded its highest-ever annual revenue at Rs 28,163 crore, marking 2 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

The results were announced during market hours. Cipla’s shares rose 2.9 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,330 per share on the BSE.

Speaking to the media post-results, Achin Gupta, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla, stated, “We are expecting FY27 to end up with 18.5 per cent to 20 per cent EBITDA margins, with sequential improvement quarter-on-quarter primarily on the back of new launches. We are confident of maintaining strong growth momentum in India and expect the US business run-rate to touch $1 billion by the end of FY27.”

On the US business outlook, Gupta said the company is preparing for four respiratory launches and one major peptide launch in FY27, while also ramping up supplies from its newly operational Fall River facility in the US. He added that Cipla recently secured approval for the first AB-rated generic Ventolin from its US site, which is expected to be launched in the coming months.

Commenting on geopolitical risks and supply chain disruptions arising from the ongoing West Asia tensions, Gupta said the company has so far managed the impact through inventory buffers and diversified sourcing, but warned that prolonged disruptions could lead to higher freight, fuel, and solvent costs.

“The longer the situation prolongs, the bigger is the impact,” he noted, adding that Cipla is working closely with customers and governments to ensure continuity of essential medicine supplies.

The company also reiterated its long-term focus on biosimilars and complex generics, with plans to add one to two biosimilars annually over the next five to six years. Cipla said it remains open to selective acquisitions and strategic partnerships in the US and European markets to strengthen its differentiated portfolio.

Cipla’s India business rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,007 crore in Q4, while annual sales grew 9 per cent to Rs 12,680 crore. The growth was led by strong momentum in respiratory, urology, anti-diabetes, and cardiac therapies.

The North America business revenue declined 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,414 crore in Q4, while annual revenue fell 13 per cent to Rs 6,871 crore. In dollar terms, the business reported annual revenue of $780 million, supported by differentiated assets and a stable base business.

The emerging markets and Europe business revenue declined 9 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4 to Rs 819 crore, though annual revenue grew 8 per cent to Rs 3,576 crore. The company said the business crossed the $400 million annual revenue milestone, supported by expansion across direct-to-market and B2B categories along with stable margins.