Mumbai-headquartered Cipla posted a 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹789 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), while revenue from operations rose 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,119 crore. The fall in profit was attributed to a high base in the year-ago quarter, when the North America business had benefited from higher revenue from lenalidomide and lanreotide, Cipla Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Achin Gupta said. He added that the new products in the pipeline are "still catching up", which explains the year-on-year dip in profit. The results were announced during market hours. Cipla's shares fell 1.5 per cent to end at ₹1,393.70 apiece on the BSE.

India Business

Cipla's India business posted revenue of ₹3,452 crore, up 12 per cent Y-o-Y, marking its highest-ever quarterly revenue for the segment. The branded prescription business grew 15.4 per cent during the quarter, with respiratory up 15 per cent, diabetes 43 per cent, cardiac 20 per cent, and urology in double digits, according to IQVIA data for the quarter ended June 2026. The company's chronic therapy mix strengthened to 60.4 per cent.

The company's flagship inhalation brand, Foracort, crossed revenue of ₹1,000 crore, while two new brands were added to Cipla's "₹100 crore club", taking the tally to 33. Cipla said it continues to be the largest pharmaceutical company by volume in India, with more than 2 billion unit sales in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM), according to IQVIA MAT June 2026 data.

North America revenue at $162 million

Cipla's North America business reported quarterly revenue of $162 million, down 28 per cent. The company maintained its full-year guidance for an Ebitda margin of 18.5-20 per cent and said it expects a "significant movement" in North America revenue in the coming quarters as new product approvals come through, including three respiratory launches and one peptide opportunity, aiming for a $1 billion exit run rate for the region.

Gupta clarified that the North America revenue correction seen this quarter should be compared sequentially rather than Y-o-Y, since the company had lost its lanreotide product due to quality issues and lost exclusivity on lenalidomide in the previous quarter (Q4FY26).

Tariffs, manufacturing and capital allocation

On US tariffs, Gupta said the situation is "evolving" and that Cipla continues to monitor it. He noted that around 35-40 per cent of the company's manufacturing comes from within the US. He said a two-year window has been announced at the industry association level in the US to understand tariff-related expectations, adding that two years "may be too short a time to move the entire manufacturing to the US".

With a cash balance of more than ₹10,000 crore, Gupta said the company's first priority is scaling up organic capital expenditure, followed by investment in product development, particularly in the US pipeline. On acquisitions, he said Cipla continues to evaluate opportunities in differentiated and complex products, primarily in the US and Europe, while remaining "disciplined" in its approach. The company plans to file 45-50 products over the next three years.

Biosimilars and GLP-1 update

Cipla's most advanced biosimilar asset has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US and is entering clinical studies, with two more assets added at an early stage. Commercialisation of most of these is expected after 2030-31.

On its GLP-1 offering, Gupta said the company's tirzepatide brand Yurpeak has become the second-largest brand in the entire GLP-1 category in India, driven by the company's distribution reach into non-metro areas. He said Cipla would revisit a semaglutide launch in India only if tirzepatide's performance falters, though the company will pursue semaglutide filings for global markets based on patent expiries.