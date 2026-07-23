Mumbai-headquartered Cipla posted a 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹789 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), while revenue from operations rose 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,119 crore.
 
The fall in profit was attributed to a high base in the year-ago quarter, when the North America business had benefited from higher revenue from lenalidomide and lanreotide, Cipla Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Achin Gupta said. He added that the new products in the pipeline are "still catching up", which explains the year-on-year dip in profit.
 
The results were announced during market hours. Cipla's shares fell 1.5 per cent to end at ₹1,393.70 apiece on the BSE.