City Union Bank Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹416 crore
The bank had a net profit of ₹329 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal
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City Union Bank on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent rise in net profit at ₹416 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026.
The bank had a net profit of ₹329 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.
Interest income grew 27 per cent to ₹2,092 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up from ₹1,653 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.
Net non-performing assets improved to 0.48 per cent in the September quarter of FY27, from 0.90 per cent in the year-ago period.
Shares of City Union Bank were trading at ₹215.55, up 1.05 per cent over the previous close, on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 3:21 PM IST