Coal India Q1 profit stays flat at ₹8,852 cr despite strong revenue growth

Coal India’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 0.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,852.11 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as higher revenue and joint-venture earnings were largely offset by an increase in expenses.

The state-owned coal miner had reported profit attributable to owners of ₹8,797.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, attributable profit declined 18.3 per cent from ₹10,839.18 crore in the March quarter.

Overall consolidated profit, including non-controlling interests, increased 0.7 per cent to ₹8,849.81 crore from ₹8,787.84 crore. Non-controlling interests recorded a loss of ₹2.30 crore, compared with a loss of ₹9.21 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rises 7.8%

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 7.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹46,254.80 crore from ₹42,919.20 crore.

Other income rose 26.3 per cent to ₹2,040.47 crore from ₹1,615.86 crore, taking total income to ₹48,295.27 crore, up 8.4 per cent from ₹44,535.06 crore.

Total expenses increased at a faster pace of 11.9 per cent to ₹36,816.23 crore from ₹32,903.19 crore.

The cost of materials consumed increased 27.3 per cent to ₹3,259.85 crore, while contractual expenses rose 10.8 per cent to ₹8,658.42 crore.

Other expenses grew 14 per cent to ₹11,657.61 crore. Finance costs rose 23.5 per cent to ₹327.28 crore, while employee-benefit expenses increased 0.4 per cent to ₹11,023.18 crore.

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses were broadly unchanged at ₹2,302.66 crore.

Profit before tax declines marginally

Profit before the share of joint-venture earnings fell 1.3 per cent to ₹11,479.04 crore from ₹11,631.87 crore.

Coal India’s share of joint-venture profit increased 66.6 per cent to ₹240.32 crore from ₹144.22 crore.

Consequently, profit before tax declined only 0.5 per cent to ₹11,719.36 crore from ₹11,776.09 crore.

The tax expense fell 4 per cent to ₹2,869.55 crore from ₹2,988.25 crore, supporting the marginal increase in profit after tax.

Coal segment profit falls 0.8%

Revenue from the coal segment increased 7.8 per cent to ₹46,249.12 crore from ₹42,919.20 crore.

Coal segment profit before interest and tax, however, declined 0.8 per cent to ₹11,804.76 crore from ₹11,896.98 crore.

The company reported ₹5.68 crore of revenue and ₹1.56 crore of segment profit from its newly reported solar-energy business. The coal business continued to account for almost all consolidated revenue and segment earnings.

Stripping provision write-back at ₹775 crore

Coal India recognised a ₹775.44 crore write-back during the quarter from a stripping-activity provision created in earlier years.

The corresponding write-back was ₹540.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The remaining provision carried forward at the end of June stood at ₹55,728.17 crore, compared with ₹56,503.61 crore at the end of March. The statutory auditor highlighted the accounting treatment as an emphasis of matter but did not modify its conclusion.

The consolidated income statement separately reported a negative stripping-activity adjustment of ₹1,830.30 crore, compared with negative ₹1,395.01 crore a year earlier.

Board declares ₹5.50 interim dividend

Coal India’s board declared a first interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for 2026-27.

The company fixed July 31 as the record date. Payment will be made on or before August 25 through electronic modes.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to ₹14.36 from ₹14.27 a year earlier.

Auditor flags governance non-compliance

The statutory auditor said Coal India did not have the requisite number of independent directors during the quarter.

Consequently, the composition of the board, audit committee, and nomination and remuneration committee did not comply with provisions of the Companies Act and listing regulations, attracting penal provisions. The auditor’s conclusion was not modified on this matter.

The auditor also drew attention to matters at South Eastern Coalfields, including a contingent liability of ₹2,367.14 crore relating to custodian coal mines and non-compliance with tax-deduction-at-source requirements on certain provisions.