Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 profit rises 7% to ₹343 cr, sales up 12%

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Thursday reported 7 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 343.08 crore for June quarter FY27 helped by volume growth from toothpaste portfolio and expansion in margins.

In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 320.62 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the oral hygiene product maker.

Sales were up 12 per cent to Rs 1,590.56 crore in the June quarter of FY27.Total expenses were up 13.8 per cent to Rs 1,160.57 crore.

Total income, including other income, was Rs 1,626.10 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

MD & CEO Prabha Narasimhan said there was a continued growth momentum across the entire portfolio.

"Our toothpaste portfolio achieved robust, high-single-digit volume growth, driven by stellar performance in premium toothpaste, alongside a sustained growth in our core portfolio," she said.

CPIL continued to maintain a healthy margin profile led by cost savings and strict financial discipline. Gross margin reached 69.7 per cent in Q1 FY27, representing a year-on-year increase of over 110 bps.

"Moving forward, we expect to grow sustainably fuelled by our best-in-class science-backed products, supported by continued investment in advertising," she said.

However, Narasimhan added, "Amidst the geopolitical uncertainties and its impact on commodity price volatility, we remain focused on actively managing our margin profile through a combination of cost savings initiatives and calibrated pricing actions." Shares of CPIL on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,166.05 apiece on BSE, up 1.43 per cent.