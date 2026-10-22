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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net profit rises 4.3%, revenue up 12.3%

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net profit rises 4.3%, revenue up 12.3%

Colgate-Palmolive India's revenue rose 12.3 per cent to Rs 1,705.8 crore in Q2FY27, driven by double-digit domestic growth and strong performance in its premium toothpaste portfolio.

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Colgate-Palmolive India's net profit rose 4.3% to ₹341.6 crore in Q2FY27, supported by double-digit domestic growth.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 5:44 PM IST

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Colgate-Palmolive India saw its net profit rise 4.3 per cent in the quarter ended September (Q2FY27) to Rs 341.6 crore as it witnessed double-digit domestic growth.
 
The oral care major saw its revenue rise 12.3 per cent to Rs 1,705.8 crore compared with the same period last year, which the company attributed to broad-based growth momentum across its brands and distribution channels.
 
Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) rose 3.1 per cent to Rs 495.2 crore in the July-September quarter.
 
Manish Anandani, managing director and chief executive officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said in the company's earnings release, “We are delighted to report double-digit topline growth for the second consecutive quarter. This consistent performance reflects broad-based growth momentum across our brands and distribution channels. The Toothpaste portfolio delivered high-single digit volume expansion, led by our premium toothpaste range and strong performance in Colgate MaxFresh.”
 
 
He added that, driven by a consistent focus on the funding the growth programme, its gross margin expanded by 40 basis points year-on-year to 69.6 per cent in the quarter.
 
“We remain committed to navigating commodity cost fluctuations through disciplined cost savings and calibrated pricing actions. Capitalising on this healthy and competitive margin profile, we further stepped up investments in brand building & premiumisation throughout the quarter. Looking ahead, we expect to deliver robust growth, anchored by a best-in-class science-backed product portfolio tailored across consumer benefits and reinforced by strategic advertising investments,” he added.
 
Colgate-Palmolive India’s shares closed 2.32 per cent lower at Rs 1,685 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.
 

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Topics : Colgate Palmolive Colgate-Palmolive India profit margins Daily Hygiene

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 5:44 PM IST