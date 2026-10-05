Consumer firm Marico expects double-digit revenue growth in second quarter
The company said its higher-end value-added hair oils segment, which includes premium and specialised products, posted growth touching twenties for the sixth straight quarter
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Indian consumer goods maker Marico said on Monday it expects second-quarter consolidated revenue to grow by double-digit percentage points, aided by strong domestic demand for its premium products.
The company said its higher-end value-added hair oils segment, which includes premium and specialised products, posted growth touching twenties for the sixth straight quarter.
Marico is among the Indian consumer companies that have benefited from premiumisation as many shoppers increasingly reach for higher-end products across categories from food to personal care.
The cost of copra, a key raw material for Marico, remained about 35% below peak levels, the company said.
The maker of Parachute coconut oil and Saffola edible oils said its India business delivered underlying volume growth touching double digits.
Meanwhile, its international business posted growth in the teens on a constant-currency basis, led by strong performance in Vietnam, the Middle East and South Africa, with Bangladesh seeing a modest sequential improvement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 10:17 AM IST