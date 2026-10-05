Consumer firm Marico expects double-digit revenue growth in second quarter

Indian consumer goods maker Marico said on Monday it expects ​second-quarter consolidated revenue to grow ​by double-digit percentage points, aided by ‌strong domestic demand for its premium products.

The company said its higher-end value-added hair oils segment, which includes premium and specialised products, posted growth touching twenties for the sixth straight quarter.

Marico is among the Indian consumer companies that have ‌benefited from premiumisation as many shoppers increasingly reach for higher-end products across categories from food to personal care.

The cost of copra, a key raw material for Marico, remained about 35% below ​peak levels, the company said.

The maker of Parachute coconut oil ‌and Saffola edible oils said its India business delivered underlying ​volume ‌growth touching double digits.

Meanwhile, its international business ‌posted growth in the teens on a constant-currency basis, led by strong ‌performance in ​Vietnam, the Middle ​East and South Africa, with Bangladesh seeing a modest sequential improvement.