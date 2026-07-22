CSB Bank Q1 result: Net profit rises 27% to ₹150 cr, revenue at ₹1,516 cr
The private sector lender had earned ₹119 crore profit in the year-ago period
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CSB Bank on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent increase in the June quarter net profit at ₹150 crore aided by core income.
The private sector lender had earned ₹119 crore profit in the year-ago period.
Total income improved to ₹1,516 crore from ₹1,286 crore a year ago.
Interest income grew to ₹1,287 crore from ₹1,041 crore, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's net interest income also increased 26 per cent to ₹479 crore from ₹379 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.
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The bank's asset quality improved as Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) fell to 1.75 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2026, from 1.84 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs, too, declined to 0.39 per cent from 0.66 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.
As a result, provisions and contingencies eased to ₹49 crore from ₹61 crore earmarked during the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's capital adequacy ratio declined to 19.96 per cent from 21.71 per cent on June 30, 2025.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:44 PM IST