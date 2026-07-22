CSB Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 27% to Rs 150 crore on higher NII

Private sector lender CSB Bank posted a 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 150 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, aided by higher net interest income (NII) and a decline in provisions.

The NII — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 479 crore from the same quarter last year. Non-interest income fell 7 per cent YoY to Rs 229 crore.

The lender's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.66 per cent in the quarter, compared with 3.54 per cent in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, it declined from 3.83 per cent in Q4 FY26.

Total provisions of the bank declined 19 per cent YoY to Rs 49 crore.

Net advances rose 24 per cent YoY to Rs 40,309 crore as of June 30, 2026.

Deposits grew 26 per cent YoY to Rs 45,415 crore. Meanwhile, the low-cost current account savings account (Casa) ratio declined to 19 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 23 per cent in Q1 FY26 and 20 per cent in Q4 FY26.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio increased to 1.75 per cent as of June 30, 2026, from 1.66 per cent as of March 31, 2026, while the net NPA ratio stood at 0.39 per cent, compared with 0.40 per cent as of March 31, 2026.