CSB Bank Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹202 crore, income rises

Private sector lender CSB Bank on Monday reported a 6 per cent year-on-year rise in its profit after tax to ₹202 crore in the three months ended March 2026, driven by higher core income.

The Kerala-based lender had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of ₹190 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) or core income jumped 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹464 crore in the quarter under review from ₹371 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal (Q4 FY25), CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to ₹1,507 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹1,362.36 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front,the Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.66 per cent by March 31, 2026 from 1.57 per cent in March 2025, while Net NPA also fell significantly to 0.40 per cent from 0.52 per cent over the same period.

"Q4 FY26 marked the best quarter in terms of asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA ratios at their lowest levels for the year," CSB Bank said.

In the entire fiscal of FY26, the bank's profit grew 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs633 crore, while total income climbed 24 per cent to Rs5,682 crore.

Shares of CSB Bank were trading 3 per cent higher at ₹393 on the BSE in the afternoon trade.