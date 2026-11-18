Analysts are cutting estimates as they adjust for lower gross margins. Cummins' stock has high valuations, and while the demand thesis is solid, the impact of price hikes, completion of older orders, and operational efficiencies will play out gradually over time.

Cummins’ Q2FY27 revenue was in line, growing 4 per cent YoY to ₹3,300 crore. Domestic sales rose 5 per cent YoY to ₹2,700 crore, while exports rose 2 per cent YoY to ₹560 crore. Gross margin contracted 440 basis points (bps) YoY to 32.1 per cent. The decline in gross margin was responsible for the EBITDA margin dropping to 15.3 per cent, and absolute EBITDA declined 27 per cent YoY to ₹500 crore.

Adjusted PAT declined 27 per cent YoY to ₹470 crore. For the first six months (H1) of FY27, revenue increased 11 per cent YoY, while EBITDA dropped 15 per cent and PAT declined 15 per cent YoY, and the EBITDA margin contracted 500 bps YoY to 16.7 per cent. A positive factor for H1FY27 was operating cash flow (OCF) rising 37 per cent YoY to ₹1,020 crore due to improved working capital management, including better control over trade receivables and payables. Free cash flow (FCF) increased 48 per cent YoY to ₹930 crore.

Cummins’ powergen segment revenue declined 2 per cent YoY due to a high base effect. Demand for powergens is coming from data centres, residential projects, and manufacturing, which lifted the high-horsepower (HHP) segment. Non-HHP portfolio revenue growth was 4 per cent YoY, and the lagged effect of price hikes should be reflected in the coming quarters.

Cost pressures are high due to a steep YoY hike in raw material prices and legacy projects priced earlier. Assuming delivery times of 6-12 months for colocation or hyperscaler projects, the next 1-2 quarters may also see margin compression. Beyond that, powergen should see an improvement in margins. Revenue growth should be in the high teens for the next two or three financial years.

Industrial segment revenue grew 5 per cent YoY to ₹410 crore, but it declined 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Rail execution is soft due to coach factories holding higher inventories, slow execution of marine projects, and supply chain constraints affecting compressor deliveries despite demand. There are opportunities in construction, rail, mining, marine, and compressors, along with other government infrastructure spending and tender-led projects. Revenue growth should be in double digits and could hit the low teens for the next two or three financial years.

Distribution segment revenue grew 13 per cent YoY to ₹900 crore. Cummins' growing service network and end-to-end support are a unique selling point. Apart from steady revenue at a decent margin, this improves customer retention and brand image. Mid-to-high teens revenue growth is likely.

Exports grew 2 per cent YoY to ₹560 crore. HHP exports declined 4 per cent YoY, while low-horsepower exports increased 3 per cent YoY. Exports are spread across the world, with Europe being the highest contributor at 29 per cent. Geopolitical tensions are putting a brake on growth, and growth will depend on tensions easing. However, there is pent-up demand, especially in West Asia, and there could be an upside.

Margin recovery will depend on price hikes, operational efficiencies, and the completion of projects at previously contracted prices. This will be gradual, but EBITDA margins could eventually rise to nearly 20 per cent over the next three financial years.

Key risks would come from weaker demand in key segments, higher commodity prices, increased competitive intensity, and slow export recovery. Investors need to judge whether the last quarter was close to a bottom in terms of margins. The completion of legacy projects will improve pricing power, but the macroeconomic environment is uncertain.

Excluding data centres, there is healthy growth in the HHP genset business, supported by demand in real estate, manufacturing, and residential projects. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are another potential growth area. Margins will depend on product mix and execution schedules.

Data centres account for 30-40 per cent of powergen sales, with a strong enquiry pipeline. Demand for QSK60 engines is good globally, and Cummins is planning to increase capacity, but the supply chain also needs to be strengthened. The distribution network remains a key competitive advantage. Analyst opinion is very mixed.

The stock has fallen nearly 16 per cent over the two weeks since the Q2 results to around ₹3,995 currently.