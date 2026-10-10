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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / D-Mart Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 8.5% to ₹743 cr, revenue grows 17.8%

D-Mart Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 8.5% to ₹743 cr, revenue grows 17.8%

The company had posted a net profit of ₹684.85 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts

DMart

A DMart store (File photo from Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

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Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported an increase of 8.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹742.98 crore for the September quarter, on a year-on-year basis.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹684.85 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.

Its revenue from operations was up 17.8 per cent to ₹19,644 crore during the quarter under review. It was at ₹16,676.30 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year.

Total expenses of Avenue Supermarts during the September quarter were up 18.3 per cent to ₹18,632.70 crore.

 

Avenue Supermarts' total income, which includes other income, was at ₹19,657.54 crore, up 17.73 per cent in the September quarter.

In the first half (H1/FY27) Avenue Supermarts' total income was at ₹38,477.85 crore, up 16.47 per cent.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 4:18 PM IST