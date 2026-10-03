D-Mart Q2FY27: Revenue rises 18.4% to ₹19,206 crore; store count at 518

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, reported an 18.4 per cent rise in standalone revenue from operations to ₹19,206.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company had reported revenue from operations at ₹16,218.79 crore a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2026, stood at ₹19,206.18 crore," the company said in its update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of stores of the Damani-family-promoted retail chain stood at 518 as of September 30. This also includes its Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra store, which is currently closed to customers due to reconstruction.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, D-Mart's revenue climbed 4.7 per cent. Its revenue was ₹18,343.49 in the June quarter.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, D-Mart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.