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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dabur Q4 profit up 15.75% to ₹362 cr; FY26 revenue rises 5% to ₹13,792 cr

Dabur Q4 profit up 15.75% to ₹362 cr; FY26 revenue rises 5% to ₹13,792 cr

Dabur India posted a 15.8% rise in Q4 profit, supported by strong domestic demand, quick commerce growth and resilient performance amid West Asia disruptions

Dabur

Dabur India's total income rose 8.13 per cent YoY to ₹3,213.05 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

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Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 15.75 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹362 crore in the March quarter of FY 2025-26, driven by a broad-based performance.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹312.73 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations jumped 7.34 per cent to ₹3,038.02 crore in Q4FY26, compared to ₹2,830.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company's total expenses stood at ₹2,738.37 crore in the March quarter, up 7 per cent YoY.

Dabur India's total income rose 8.13 per cent YoY to ₹3,213.05 crore.

 

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Its standalone revenue from operations, which mainly consists of the domestic business, was also up 8.5 per cent to ₹2,131.71 crore in the quarter under review.

"India FMCG Business operating profit rose 12.5 per cent during the quarter, reflecting strong execution in the domestic FMCG business and healthy underlying volume growth of 6 per cent," the company said.

Dabur's International Business grew by 2.5 per cent during the quarter despite facing headwinds in West Asia. This was led by Sub-Saharan Africa (20 per cent), the UK & EU (10 per cent), Namaste US (6.2 per cent) and Bangladesh (22 per cent), according to the company.

The FMCG firm, which owns brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, PudinHara, Lal Tail, Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Real, generates over 25 per cent revenue from global markets.

Commenting on the results, Global Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said, "Amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that drove inflation, elevated freight costs and impacted consumer demand in select markets, Dabur demonstrated agility in navigating the operating environment.

"We delivered a resilient performance during the fourth quarter of 2025-26 on the back of proactive supply chain diversification by way of opening alternative supply routes to key geographies, disciplined cost controls, and calibrated price increases, combined with strong brand-led consumer engagement," he added.

On the market trends, Dabur said rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption clocking 350bps rise in demand in the March quarter.

"The gap between rural and urban growth has narrowed significantly compared to December 2025, reflecting a more balanced consumption recovery. We expect this convergence to continue," he said.

In urban India, new-age channels such as e-commerce and Modern Trade have been driving demand, growing by 49 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, in the March quarter.

"Quick Commerce is driving the online business, posting a growth of 54 per cent. This channel was a major contributor to our Foods business, which grew by 30 per cent in Q4," he said, adding "we will continue to double down on emerging channels, which serve as the incubators for Dabur's innovation and premium products."  For the entire FY26, Dabur India's profit was up 7.37 per cent to ₹1,868.69 crore. The total consolidated income rose 5.17 per cent to ₹13,792.34 crore.

Meanwhile, Dabur India also informed the stock exchanges that its board, in a meeting held on Thursday, recommended a final dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹470.05 on the BSE, up 0.79 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dabur India Dabur Q4 Results FMCGs

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

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