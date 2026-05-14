DCM Shriram Q4 result: Profit doubles to ₹370.8 crore on strong sales

DCM Shriram Ltd has posted a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹370.80 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year driven by strong sales.

The Gurugram-based sugar and chemical major had posted a net profit of ₹178.91 crore in the year-ago period, according to a late-night regulatory filing.

Total income in January-March FY26 increased to ₹3,419.59 crore from ₹3,040.60 crore in the year-ago period, while expenses were at ₹3,197.45 crore against ₹2,770.81 crore.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, the company reported 42 per cent jump in net profit at ₹855.98 crore from ₹604.27 crore in the previous year.

Total income increased to ₹14,460.24 crore from ₹12,883.46 crore.

The board has approved financial assistance of ₹100 crore for the capacity expansion of Hindustan Speciality Chemicals through a mix of equity and debt.

In a joint statement, Ajay Shriram, Chairman and Senior Managing Director and Vikram Shriram, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said 2025-26 financial year saw global organisations and governments being stress tested by persistent uncertainties.

"Rising trade protectionism, supply chain realignments and the escalation of conflict in West Asia continued to impact commodity markets, logistics corridors and capital flows, reinforcing the importance of operational agility and resilience," the statement said.

Despite these headwinds, the Indian economy demonstrated better resilience, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained domestic demand and continued public infrastructure spending, it added.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of 200 per cent, amounting to ₹62.38 crore subject to shareholders' approval.

The company is into sugar, chemical and fertilisers.