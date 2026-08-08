Delhivery Q1FY27 result: Profit falls 65% to ₹32 crore, revenue up 28%

Delhivery’s consolidated net profit fell 65 per cent year-on-year to ₹31.91 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as total expenses grew faster than revenue.

The logistics company had reported a consolidated profit of ₹91.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, profit declined 55.9 per cent from ₹72.40 crore in the March quarter.

The entire quarterly profit was attributable to owners of the parent, with no amount attributed to non-controlling interests.

Revenue rises 27.8%

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 27.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,930.73 crore from ₹2,294 crore.

The comparison is affected by the consolidation of Ecom Express, which became a Delhivery subsidiary on July 18, 2025 and a wholly owned subsidiary in December. The current June quarter therefore includes Ecom, while the year-ago quarter does not.

Other income declined 12.1 per cent to ₹114.11 crore from ₹129.89 crore. Total income increased 25.6 per cent to ₹3,044.84 crore.

Total expenses rise 29.4%

Total expenses increased 29.4 per cent to ₹3,011.60 crore from ₹2,326.65 crore.

Freight, handling and servicing costs rose 31.4 per cent to ₹2,152.16 crore, while employee-benefit expenses increased 21.6 per cent to ₹428.96 crore.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses climbed 28.3 per cent to ₹189.24 crore, while other expenses rose 34.1 per cent to ₹207.45 crore.

Finance costs were broadly flat at ₹33.79 crore, compared with ₹34.01 crore a year earlier.

Pre-associate profit falls 65.8%

Profit before the share of associate earnings, exceptional items and tax declined 65.8 per cent to ₹33.24 crore from ₹97.25 crore.

Delhivery’s share of loss from its associate narrowed to ₹3 crore from ₹7.57 crore.

Consequently, profit before tax fell 66.3 per cent to ₹30.25 crore from ₹89.68 crore. No exceptional item was reported in either the current quarter or the year-ago period.

The company recorded a deferred-tax credit of ₹1.66 crore during the quarter, compared with a credit of ₹1.37 crore a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share declined to ₹0.43 from ₹1.22, while diluted earnings per share fell to ₹0.42 from ₹1.20.

Delhivery reports single logistics segment

Delhivery said it operates as a single business segment — logistics services — covering warehousing, last-mile logistics, logistics-management systems, supply-chain consulting and inbound or procurement support.

The company said its operations were predominantly in India and it therefore had no separately reportable geographical segments.

Ecom acquisition added ₹1,042 crore goodwill

Delhivery had acquired Ecom Express for purchase consideration of about ₹1,369.64 crore.

The purchase-price allocation recognised customer relationships of ₹104.7 crore, brand value of ₹20.5 crore and goodwill of ₹1,041.75 crore.

The acquisition means the June-quarter revenue and cost base are not directly comparable with Q1FY26 on a like-for-like basis. The filing does not provide a separate Ecom revenue or profit contribution for Q1FY27, so no organic growth rate has been calculated.

Labour-code impact not material in Q1

The company said provisions of the new labour codes currently in force did not have a material impact on the June-quarter consolidated financial results.

Delhivery had recognised an incremental ₹20.86 crore employee-benefit liability as an exceptional charge in FY26 following changes to gratuity and leave obligations. The company said it would continue assessing the impact of provisions and state-level gig-worker rules as they become operational.