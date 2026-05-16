Delhivery Q4 profit dips marginally to ₹72 crore; income jumps 26%

Logistics firm Delhivery on Saturday reported a marginal dip in net profit to ₹72.39 crore in the March quarter of 2026 against ₹72.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income of the company for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,909 crore, up 26.31 per cent year-on-year from ₹2,303 crore in Q4FY25, the company said.

For FY 26, consolidated PAT declined 6.81 per cent year-on-year at ₹152.54-crore from ₹162.11-crore an year earlier.

The company also announced the elevation of six senior leaders to executive leadership positions.