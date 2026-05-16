Delhivery Q4 profit dips marginally to ₹72 crore; income jumps 26%
Total income of the company for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,909 crore, up 26.31 per cent year-on-year from ₹2,303 crore in Q4FY25, the company said
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Logistics firm Delhivery on Saturday reported a marginal dip in net profit to ₹72.39 crore in the March quarter of 2026 against ₹72.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Total income of the company for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,909 crore, up 26.31 per cent year-on-year from ₹2,303 crore in Q4FY25, the company said.
For FY 26, consolidated PAT declined 6.81 per cent year-on-year at ₹152.54-crore from ₹162.11-crore an year earlier.
The company also announced the elevation of six senior leaders to executive leadership positions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 10:42 PM IST