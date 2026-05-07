Demand outlook positive, but costs remain a concern for Shree Cement

This growth was driven by volume expansion. Higher input and freight costs offset price recovery and better operating leverage to some extent, but unit operating profit rose ₹112 per tonne sequentially to ₹1,161 per metric tonne (MT). Consolidated volumes rose 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Net cash balance rose to ₹6,700 crore due to moderating capex.

There was an improvement in net sales realisation (NSR), driven by price hikes and a higher share of premium segment sales. Freight costs increased due to a higher lead distance of 12 kilometres quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), but other expenses declined on better operating leverage. Raw material costs were higher, but power and fuel costs were stable due to a rising renewable energy (RE) share (61 per cent) and improved thermal efficiency.

Shree Cement has commissioned its 3.65 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) clinker and 3.5 mtpa cement capacity at Kodla, Karnataka, taking total cement capacity to 69.3 mtpa. It has a greenfield project ongoing in Meghalaya. Guidance is for 40 million tonnes volume in FY27 (about 9-10 per cent growth), which is about 1 per cent ahead of industry growth. Near-term costs are expected to rise by ₹150-200 per tonne in Q1FY27 due to higher fuel and packaging costs.

Capex has been reduced from the ₹3,000 crore guided in the Q2 concall to ₹1,500 crore, with a focus on better capacity utilisation (66 per cent in Q4). The company is entering the North East. In existing markets, pricing is almost stable, with a smaller gap of ₹15-20 per bag versus the leader.

Strategy in FY27 would be to grow volumes while sustaining current prices after taking a ₹25 per bag hike. Given fuel and packaging cost pressures, price hikes and cost optimisation are key monitorables for maintaining margins. It would be prudent to assume a realisation dip in terms of operating profit per tonne.

Cement realisation improved to ₹4,725 per tonne in Q4FY26 versus ₹4,652 per tonne in Q3. Capacity utilisation moved up to 66 per cent from 56 per cent in Q3. Lead distances increased by 12 kilometres sequentially to 457 kilometres in Q4FY26. The ready-mix concrete revenue stood at ₹90 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹2,460 crore in FY26. Fuel cost was ₹1.6/kcal in Q4FY26 and may rise to ₹1.76-1.80/kcal in Q1.

Standalone revenue increased 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,640 crore, up 28 per cent Q-o-Q on volume expansion and higher prices. Cement and clinker volumes grew 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to 10.77 million tonnes (up 23 per cent Q-o-Q). Blended NSR grew 3.7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹5,240 per tonne, but was down 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The premium share grew to 22 per cent (16 per cent in Q4FY25).

The blended operating profit per tonne was ₹1,161, down 17 per cent Y-o-Y and up 10.7 per cent Q-o-Q. Overall operating profit declined 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,250 crore, down 36.4 per cent Q-o-Q. Power and fuel (P&F) costs per tonne declined 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,159 on a higher renewables share. Freight cost per tonne grew 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,252. Raw material cost per tonne increased 33.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹761. Net profit declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹530 crore, but was up 91 per cent Q-o-Q as busy-season dynamics boosted volume.

Management said the focus would be on balancing profitability, pricing discipline and recovering market share. The domestic environment is supportive due to public spending on infrastructure. But geopolitical tensions and moderate monsoon expectations are concerns. Cement demand elasticity compared to the new GDP series has moderated from 1.3 times under the earlier series to 1.0-1.1 times after the new GDP series was deployed.