Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Devyani International Q1 result: Net profit jumps to ₹17 cr, revenue up 16%

Devyani International Q1 result: Net profit jumps to ₹17 cr, revenue up 16%

It had reported a net profit of ₹2.22 crore for April-June FY26, according to a regulatory filing

Devyani International (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Revenue from operations was up 16.47 per cent to ₹1,580.51 crore in the June quarter of FY27 (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Devyani International Ltd, one of the leading QSR operators, on Wednesday reported a multifold jump in net profit at ₹17.1 crore for June quarter FY27.

It had reported a net profit of ₹2.22 crore for April-June FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

DIL is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands' QSR chains - KFC and Pizza Hut in India. In addition, DIL is the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee, Tea Live, New York Fries and Sanook Kitchen in India. It also owns the South Indian vegetarian food QSR chain Vaango.

Revenue from operations was up 16.47 per cent to ₹1,580.51 crore in the June quarter of FY27. Total expenses were up 15.31 per cent in the June quarter to ₹1,576.85 crore.

 

Total income, which includes other income, was at ₹15,997 crore, up 16.72 per cent in the quarter.

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 900 pts, Nifty tops 24,200; KPIT Tech shares jump 7% post Q1 result

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

Adani Ports Q1 result: Profit rises 9% to ₹3,620 crore as revenue grows 19%

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Laurus Labs extends rally, up 97% from Feb low; tops Dr Reddy's market-cap

ITC Q1 results preview, date

ITC Q1 preview: Analysts see 10-13% Y-o-Y dip in revenue, PAT

hindustan unilever

HUL rebounds 4% a day after earnings-led rout; brokerages see 18-24% upside

Earlier this year, Sapphire Foods India and DIL, the two leading franchise operators of KFC and Pizza Hut announced a merger, through a share swap, which will create one of the largest chains in India with over 3,000 stores being operated by the combined entity.

DIL had last year acquired Sky Gate Hospitality, which owns brands such as Biryani By Kilo and Goila Butter Chicken.

Shares of DIL were trading at ₹122.45 apiece on BSE, up 7.74 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, Stock Markets

Q1 results: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Dabur India, 85 more on Jul 29

Joseph Anantharaju

Happiest Minds confident of maintaining guidance this fiscal: CEOpremium

(L-R) Priya Nair, CEO & MD, HUL; and Fernando Fernandez, CEO, Unilever

After June quarter miss, Hindustan Unilever pins hopes on volume-led growth

L&T

L&T Q1 results: Profit beats estimates, jumps 14% on higher income

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills posts 23% rise in Q1 profit, sequential earnings decline 19%

Topics : Devyani International IPO Q1 results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak