Devyani International Q1 result: Net profit jumps to ₹17 cr, revenue up 16%

Devyani International Ltd, one of the leading QSR operators, on Wednesday reported a multifold jump in net profit at ₹17.1 crore for June quarter FY27.

It had reported a net profit of ₹2.22 crore for April-June FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

DIL is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands' QSR chains - KFC and Pizza Hut in India. In addition, DIL is the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee, Tea Live, New York Fries and Sanook Kitchen in India. It also owns the South Indian vegetarian food QSR chain Vaango.

Revenue from operations was up 16.47 per cent to ₹1,580.51 crore in the June quarter of FY27. Total expenses were up 15.31 per cent in the June quarter to ₹1,576.85 crore.

Total income, which includes other income, was at ₹15,997 crore, up 16.72 per cent in the quarter.

Earlier this year, Sapphire Foods India and DIL, the two leading franchise operators of KFC and Pizza Hut announced a merger, through a share swap, which will create one of the largest chains in India with over 3,000 stores being operated by the combined entity.

DIL had last year acquired Sky Gate Hospitality, which owns brands such as Biryani By Kilo and Goila Butter Chicken.

Shares of DIL were trading at ₹122.45 apiece on BSE, up 7.74 per cent from the previous close.