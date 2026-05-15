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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Devyani International Q4 result: Loss narrows to ₹10 cr on strong KFC sales

Devyani International Q4 result: Loss narrows to ₹10 cr on strong KFC sales

The operator of KFC ​and Pizza Hut ‌outlets in India reported a consolidated net loss of ‌₹10.04 crore ($1.05 million) ‌compared to a loss ‌of ₹14.74 crore a year ago

Devyani International (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Revenue from operations rose 18.5 per cent to ₹1,437 crore for the reported quarter (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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Devyani International, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in India, posted a smaller quarterly loss on ​Friday, as strong same-store sales growth at KFC ​outlets and higher revenue helped offset higher costs.
 
The company, a franchisee ‌of US-based Yum Brands, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹10.04 crore ($1.05 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of ₹14.74 crore a year ago.
 
The results come at a time when India's quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector is battling weak urban demand, prompting chains to rely on discounts, promotions, and value meals to drive traffic.
 
 
The Gurugram-headquartered company said value-led offerings and customer engagement campaigns helped sustain sales at KFC, while disruptions ‌linked to the recent cooking gas shortage due to the Middle East conflict had a minimal impact on operations.
 
Brokerage Elara Capital said earlier this week that a sustained recovery in dine-in demand could meaningfully boost earnings for QSR operators, including Devyani International.

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Devyani added 217 net new stores during the financial year, taking its total store count to 2,256 ​as of March-end.
 
The company said that while "external and seasonal factors remain fluid", it was ‌optimistic about demand conditions during the year.
 
Revenue from operations rose 18.5 per cent to ₹1,437 crore for the reported quarter.
 
Shares of the ​company, ‌which were down as much as 1.9 per cent before the results, trimmed losses ‌and were last up 0.13 per cent.
 
KFC India posted 4.9 per cent same-store sales growth during the quarter, its strongest performance in 14 quarters, the company ‌said. ​Revenue from the brand ​rose 14.6 per cent year on year.
 
Pizza Hut India's revenue, however, fell 3.5 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, highlighting persistent pressure on discretionary ‌spending in ​the QSR sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q4 Results Devyani International IPO Pizza Hut Pizza Hut KFC sales KFC

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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