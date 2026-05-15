Devyani International Q4 result: Loss narrows to ₹10 cr on strong KFC sales
The operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in India reported a consolidated net loss of ₹10.04 crore ($1.05 million) compared to a loss of ₹14.74 crore a year ago
Reuters
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Devyani International, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in India, posted a smaller quarterly loss on Friday, as strong same-store sales growth at KFC outlets and higher revenue helped offset higher costs.
The company, a franchisee of US-based Yum Brands, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹10.04 crore ($1.05 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of ₹14.74 crore a year ago.
The results come at a time when India's quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector is battling weak urban demand, prompting chains to rely on discounts, promotions, and value meals to drive traffic.
The Gurugram-headquartered company said value-led offerings and customer engagement campaigns helped sustain sales at KFC, while disruptions linked to the recent cooking gas shortage due to the Middle East conflict had a minimal impact on operations.
Brokerage Elara Capital said earlier this week that a sustained recovery in dine-in demand could meaningfully boost earnings for QSR operators, including Devyani International.
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Devyani added 217 net new stores during the financial year, taking its total store count to 2,256 as of March-end.
The company said that while "external and seasonal factors remain fluid", it was optimistic about demand conditions during the year.
Revenue from operations rose 18.5 per cent to ₹1,437 crore for the reported quarter.
Shares of the company, which were down as much as 1.9 per cent before the results, trimmed losses and were last up 0.13 per cent.
KFC India posted 4.9 per cent same-store sales growth during the quarter, its strongest performance in 14 quarters, the company said. Revenue from the brand rose 14.6 per cent year on year.
Pizza Hut India's revenue, however, fell 3.5 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, highlighting persistent pressure on discretionary spending in the QSR sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 1:46 PM IST