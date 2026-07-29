Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1FY27: Net profit doubles to ₹24 cr, revenue up at ₹484 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1FY27: Net profit doubles to ₹24 cr, revenue up at ₹484 cr

The Kerala-based bank had logged a profit of ₹12.18 crore in April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were down 5.01 per cent to ₹32.44 apiece on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday reported a doubling of net profit at ₹24.91 crore for June quarter FY27.

The Kerala-based bank had logged a profit of ₹12.18 crore in April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

Total income rose to ₹484.25 crore from ₹407 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. Interest income increased to ₹449 crore from ₹368 crore.

Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances improved to 1.82 per cent during Q1, from 3.22 per cent a year ago.

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were down 5.01 per cent to ₹32.44 apiece on the BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devyani International (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Devyani International Q1 result: Net profit jumps to ₹17 cr, revenue up 16%

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

Adani Ports Q1 result: Profit rises 9% to ₹3,620 crore as revenue grows 19%

BSE, Stock Markets

Q1 results: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Dabur India, 85 more on Jul 29

Joseph Anantharaju

Happiest Minds confident of maintaining guidance this fiscal: CEOpremium

(L-R) Priya Nair, CEO & MD, HUL; and Fernando Fernandez, CEO, Unilever

After June quarter miss, Hindustan Unilever pins hopes on volume-led growth

Topics : Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak