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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹48.55 crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹48.55 crore

The Kerala-based private sector bank had posted a net profit of ₹23.20 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were trading at ₹32.73 on BSE, down 8.40 per cent from the previous close

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday reported more than a two-fold increase in net profit at ₹48.55 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

The Kerala-based private sector bank had posted a net profit of ₹23.20 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

Interest income of the bank increased 23 per cent to ₹471 crore during the second quarter of FY27, from ₹384 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

Gross non-performing assets improved to 1.76 per cent of gross advances during the quarter under review, from 3.10 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were trading at ₹32.73 on BSE, down 8.40 per cent from the previous close.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q2 results Dhanlaxmi Bank Company News

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 3:07 PM IST