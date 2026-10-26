Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹48.55 crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday reported more than a two-fold increase in net profit at ₹48.55 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

The Kerala-based private sector bank had posted a net profit of ₹23.20 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

Interest income of the bank increased 23 per cent to ₹471 crore during the second quarter of FY27, from ₹384 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

Gross non-performing assets improved to 1.76 per cent of gross advances during the quarter under review, from 3.10 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were trading at ₹32.73 on BSE, down 8.40 per cent from the previous close.