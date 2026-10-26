Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹48.55 crore
The Kerala-based private sector bank had posted a net profit of ₹23.20 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26
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Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday reported more than a two-fold increase in net profit at ₹48.55 crore in the second quarter of FY27.
The Kerala-based private sector bank had posted a net profit of ₹23.20 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.
Interest income of the bank increased 23 per cent to ₹471 crore during the second quarter of FY27, from ₹384 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.
Gross non-performing assets improved to 1.76 per cent of gross advances during the quarter under review, from 3.10 per cent in the year-ago period.
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were trading at ₹32.73 on BSE, down 8.40 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 3:07 PM IST