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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Divi's Labs Q2 result: Net profit rises 64% to ₹1,127 cr on higher revenue

Divi's Labs Q2 result: Net profit rises 64% to ₹1,127 cr on higher revenue

Revenue from operations grew 35.4 per cent to ₹3,676 crore in the September quarter, while net profit for the first half of FY27 declined 35.4 per cent to ₹2,029 crore

Divi's Laboratories, Divis

The company's net profit for the first half of the current fiscal year, however, declined 35.39 per cent to ₹2,029 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

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Divi's Laboratories Ltd on Saturday posted a sharp 63.57 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,127 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues.

The company posted a net profit of ₹689 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a regulatory filing said.

Revenue from operations rose 35.39 per cent to ₹3,676 crore during the second quarter of FY27 from ₹2,715 crore a year earlier, it said.

Its total expenses rose to ₹2,265 crore in the period under review from ₹1,948 crore a year ago, it added.

The company's net profit for the first half of the current fiscal year, however, declined 35.39 per cent to ₹2,029 crore from ₹2,568 crore in the year-ago period, the filing added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 3:11 PM IST