Divi's Labs Q2 result: Net profit rises 64% to ₹1,127 cr on higher revenue

Divi's Laboratories Ltd on Saturday posted a sharp 63.57 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,127 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues.

The company posted a net profit of ₹689 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a regulatory filing said.

Revenue from operations rose 35.39 per cent to ₹3,676 crore during the second quarter of FY27 from ₹2,715 crore a year earlier, it said.

Its total expenses rose to ₹2,265 crore in the period under review from ₹1,948 crore a year ago, it added.

The company's net profit for the first half of the current fiscal year, however, declined 35.39 per cent to ₹2,029 crore from ₹2,568 crore in the year-ago period, the filing added.