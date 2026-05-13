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DLF profit for March quarter 1% lower, revenue down 49% on lower income

Realty major reports weaker quarterly income even as annual sales bookings remained strong, led by luxury housing projects in Gurugram and Mumbai

DLF stock, DLF Q2 results, DLF Mumbai project, DLF sales growth, real estate India, DLF share price, DLF Dahlias Gurugram, DLF pre-sales FY26, real estate stocks, DLF brokerage rating

The country’s largest real estate developer by market capitalisation had posted a net profit of ₹1,282 crore a year earlier

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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Realty major DLF reported a 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) to ₹1,268 crore on lower income.
 
The country’s largest real estate developer by market capitalisation had posted a net profit of ₹1,282 crore a year earlier.
 
The firm’s net income for the January-March period of FY26 fell to ₹2,093.2 crore from ₹3,347.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Consequently, its revenue from operations also fell 49 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,814 crore in the March quarter, down from ₹3,127 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.
 
 
For the full FY26, the company’s net profit rose to ₹4,414.68 crore, up 1.1 per cent from ₹4,366.82 crore in the preceding year on strong sales booking figures.

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“New sales bookings stood at ₹20,143 crore in FY26, in line with our guidance, reinforcing sustained homebuyer demand and the strength of our product-led strategy,” the developer said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.
 
The figure was anchored by ₹11,000 crore in bookings from DLF Privana North, Gurugram, and monetisation of its entire inventory in Mumbai’s DLF Westpark, with sales of more than ₹2,300 crore.
 
“The Dahlias also sustained momentum, with the super-luxury offering clocking sales bookings of more than ₹4,800 crore,” DLF added.
 
The results were announced after market hours. On Wednesday, DLF’s shares ended the day’s trade at ₹574.15 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 

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Topics : DLF DLF Realty Q4 Results Real Estate

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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