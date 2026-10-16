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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / DLF Q2 net profit rises 10% to ₹1,301 cr, revenue climbs to ₹2,297 cr

DLF Q2 net profit rises 10% to ₹1,301 cr, revenue climbs to ₹2,297 cr

DLF reported a 10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,301.35 crore in Q2 FY27, while total income increased to ₹2,297.30 crore from ₹2,261.80 crore a year earlier.

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DLF's consolidated net profit rose 10 per cent to ₹1,301.35 crore in the September quarter of FY27, while total income increased to ₹2,297.30 crore from ₹2,261.80 crore a year earlier.| File Photo

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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Real estate major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 10 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,301.35 crore for the quarter ended September.
 Its net profit stood at Rs 1,180.09 crore in the year-ago period.
 Total income rose to Rs 2,297.30 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,261.80 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
 

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Topics : DLF profit margins Real Estate DLF Realty

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 5:32 PM IST