DLF Q2 net profit rises 10% to ₹1,301 cr, revenue climbs to ₹2,297 cr

Real estate major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 10 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,301.35 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 1,180.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,297.30 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,261.80 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.