DLF Q2 net profit rises 10% to ₹1,301 cr, revenue climbs to ₹2,297 cr
DLF reported a 10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,301.35 crore in Q2 FY27, while total income increased to ₹2,297.30 crore from ₹2,261.80 crore a year earlier.
Press Trust of India
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Real estate major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 10 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,301.35 crore for the quarter ended September.
Its net profit stood at Rs 1,180.09 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 2,297.30 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,261.80 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
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Topics : DLF profit margins Real Estate DLF Realty
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 5:32 PM IST