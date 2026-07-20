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Domino's beats revenue estimates on supply chain business strength

The pizza chain ‌operates a supply-chain business that manufactures and distributes ingredients, pizza dough and equipment to franchised and company-owned stores

Domino's Pizza

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 6:28 PM IST
Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue edged past Wall Street estimates on Monday as growth in its supply-chain business offset softer ??demand at its restaurants, where cautious consumers curbed discretionary spending.
 
Shares of the company, which had fallen about 23 per cent this year, were up about 7% at $343.50 in premarket trading.
 
The pizza chain ‌operates a supply-chain business that manufactures and  distributes ingredients, pizza dough and equipment to franchised and company-owned stores. Revenue rises when stores order more supplies or food prices increase.
 
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company's second-quarter revenue rose 4.3 per cent to $1.19 billion, edging past estimates of $1.18 billion, helped by a 6.5 per cent rise in quarterly supply-chain revenue to $731.7 million.
 
 
Domino's said supply-chain revenue rose on higher order volumes from stores and a  2.2 per cent increase in food-basket pricing, reflecting modest inflation in the ingredients and supplies it sells ‌to franchisees.

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"I believe order growth is the most important driver of long-term success  in our business," Domino's retiring CEO Russell Weiner said in a statement, adding that order volumes rose despite weak industry demand.
 
Same-store sales in the U.S., however, rose only 0.1 per cent for the ‌quarter ended June 14, short of analysts' estimates for a 0.62 per cent rise, ‌according to data compiled by LSEG. 
 
Sales rose 3.4 per cent a year ago. "Positive transaction ‌counts ??across both carryout and delivery are a bright spot, indicating the firm is still winning with consumers, albeit at lower check sizes," said Ari Felhandler, analyst at Morningstar.
 
The pizza chain's second-quarter U.S. same-store sales growth was  the slowest in five quarters as concerns over higher living costs and a sluggish U.S. labor market discouraged consumers from spending on dining ‌out.
 
Its international same-store sales posted a surprise fall of 0.1 per cent, compared with estimates of ‌a rise of 0.5 per cent. A year ago, sales were up about 2.4 per cent.
 
Domino's cost of sales rose 4.7 per cent to $716.2 million from a year ago. Quarterly profit came in at $4.07 per share, below estimates of $4.17 per share.
 

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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