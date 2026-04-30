Dr Lal ​Path Labs reported a 15.5 per cent ​drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, ‌hurt by higher tax expenses.

Here are some details:

• Consolidated net profit fell to 1.31 billion rupees ($13.8 million) in the quarter ended March, from 1.55 billion rupees a year earlier

• Tax expenses stood at 279 million rupees

• Dr. Lal, which operates ‌312 clinical labs across India as of March 31, said consolidated revenue rose 16.6 per cent to 7.03 billion rupees, fueled by strong demand for diagnostic tests

• India's largest diagnostics firm by ​revenue said sample volumes rose 12.9 per cent in the quarter

• Demand ‌for medical tests has been supported by a growing focus ​on ‌preventive healthcare and expansion by diagnostic chains ‌into smaller cities

• Analysts at Citi said the company continued to report ‌healthy margins, ​helped by ​an improved product mix, cost controls, supply-chain efficiencies and greater use ‌of automation)