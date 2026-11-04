Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net profit rises 27.5% to ₹194 cr on volume growth

Delhi-based diagnostics major Dr Lal PathLabs (DLPL) reported a 27.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2) of financial year 2026-27 (FY27) on higher test revenue.

The firm’s Q2FY27 net profit stood at ₹194 crore, up from ₹152 crore reported in the same period last year. This growth was mainly driven by sample volumes, which grew 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 28.8 million, according to the company’s investor presentation for the quarter.

The chain’s patient coverage also increased 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 9 million in the September quarter, up from 8.2 million in the same period last year. Consequently, the chain’s revenue rose 19.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹874 crore, up from ₹731 crore in Q2FY26.

“We continue to see growing demand for specialised and high complexity testing, supported by greater awareness among clinicians and patients alike,” DLPL chief executive officer (CEO) Shankha Banerjee said.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 25 per cent to ₹280 crore from ₹224 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved to 32.1 per cent from 30.7 per cent.

He added that the chain’s focus going forward would be on expanding access to advanced diagnostics by strengthening capabilities in areas such as genomics, oncology, reproductive health, transplant diagnostics and rare diseases.

As India’s largest diagnostics service provider, DLPL operates 312 clinical laboratories, including a national reference laboratory in Delhi and regional reference laboratories in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai, as of September 30, 2026.

Its network also includes 7,727 patient service centres (PSCs) and 13,935 pick-up points (PUPs), serving individual patients, hospitals, healthcare providers and corporate clients.

DLPL’s board also approved a further investment of up to ₹49.5 crore in its Dubai-based wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Dr Lal PathLabs FZCO, to meet its business and operational requirements.

“The WOS would be making further investment in its subsidiary, Sunshine Healthcare Limited (SHL) in Ghana,” DLPL’s regulatory filing on the exchanges stated.

The results were announced during market hours. DLPL’s stock closed 5.1 per cent higher at ₹2,028.95 a share on the BSE on Wednesday.