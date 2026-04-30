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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dr Lal PathLabs Q4FY26 results: Net profit falls 15%; revenue rises 16.6%

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4FY26 results: Net profit falls 15%; revenue rises 16.6%

Diagnostics firm reports profit decline due to prior-year tax benefit, while revenue growth remains strong on higher sample volumes and improved test mix

Dr Lal PathLabs, path labs

The diagnostics firm also recorded a 16.6 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to ₹702 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹ 659.8 crore in the year-ago period | Image: Company website

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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Diagnostics major Dr Lal PathLabs (DLPL) on Thursday reported a 15.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY26) to ₹156 crore from ₹132 crore recorded in the year-ago period.
 
The company attributed the drop to a one-time tax benefit of ₹41 crore recorded in Q4 FY25 due to DLPL’s liquidation of its wholly owned subsidiary, Suburban Diagnostics (India) Private Limited (SDPL).
 
Without this one-off item, the normalised consolidated net profit figure for Q4 FY25 goes down to ₹115 crore, indicating a 15.1 per cent growth in Q4 FY26, according to DLPL’s investor presentation for the March quarter.
 
 
The diagnostics firm also recorded a 16.6 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to ₹702 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹ 659.8 crore in the year-ago period. This growth was mainly sample volume-driven, which grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
On an operational basis, the diagnostic firm’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 10.5 per cent to ₹187 crore in the March quarter. The firm’s Ebitda margin, however, fell to 26.6 per cent in Q4 FY26 from 28.1 per cent in Q4 FY25.

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Commenting on the performance, Ved Prakash Goel, group chief financial officer (CFO) at DLPL, said that the firm delivered a strong performance in Q4 and FY26, driven by healthy volume growth and an improved test mix, while maintaining a calibrated pricing approach.
 
As India’s largest diagnostics service provider, DLPL operates 312 clinical laboratories, including a national reference laboratory in Delhi and regional reference laboratories in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, as of March 31, 2026.
 
Its network also includes 7,727 patient service centres (PSCs) and 13,935 pick-up points (PUPs), serving individual patients, hospitals, healthcare providers, and corporate clients.
 
On Thursday, DLPL’s stock fell 2.1 per cent to close at ₹1,368.10 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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