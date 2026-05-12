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Dr Reddy's Q4 PAT crashes 86% on generic Revlimid shock in US market

The fall was driven by weak US sales of Revlimid, offset only partially by growth in India, Europe, and emerging markets

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

However, DRL’s limited exclusivity for Revlimid ended on January 31, 2026, allowing drugmakers to sell unlimited lenalidomide generics

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 7:34 PM IST

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Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Tuesday reported an 86 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit to ₹220 crore in the March quarter of FY26 from ₹1,593 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
The drop was attributed to weaker sales of DRL’s generic version of cancer drug Revlimid (lenalidomide) in the United States (US) market.
 
Lenalidomide is an oral immunomodulatory medication used to treat cancers such as multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and certain lymphomas.
 
While Revlimid lost its primary patent in 2019, certain drugmakers, including DRL, were allowed to sell generics under volume-restricted agreements with patent holder Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS).
 
 
However, DRL’s limited exclusivity for Revlimid ended on January 31, 2026, allowing drugmakers to sell unlimited lenalidomide generics.

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Consequently, the firm’s revenue from operations fell to ₹7,516 crore in Q4 FY26, an 11 per cent Y-o-Y decrease from ₹8,506 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
 
This comes even as the drugmaker has been witnessing a continuous drop in revenue from its North American market, which contributed 34 per cent to DRL’s overall revenue for FY26.
 
Revenue from the geography fell 51 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,756 crore in the March quarter from ₹3,559 crore due to price erosion in lenalidomide.
 
DRL also had an adverse impact from a shelf stock adjustment (SSA) related to lenalidomide of ₹453 crore, along with impairment of CAR-T assets and Eftilagimod Alfa totalling ₹27.7 crore.
 
“Our performance this year reflects the impact of lower lenalidomide sales and several one-offs. The resilience of our branded businesses and currency tailwinds helped partially mitigate this impact,” said DRL Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad.
 
In contrast, revenue from India rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,566 crore from ₹1,305 crore, driven by new brand launches. Similarly, DRL’s European and emerging markets revenue rose 14 per cent and 29 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.
 
DRL’s pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) segment, however, witnessed a 5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in revenue due to lower volume uptake in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business.
 
The drugmaker released its results after market hours. On Tuesday, DRL’s shares ended the day’s trade at ₹1,270.10 apiece, down 0.75 per cent intraday.
 

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:34 PM IST

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