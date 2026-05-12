Dr Reddy's Q4 results: PAT down 86% at ₹221 crore, revenue drops 11.51%

Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday reported an 86 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 221.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 hit by lower generics sales in North America.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,586.7 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal year, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 7,546.4 crore as against Rs 8,528.4 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Revenue from generic drugs in North America in the quarter was down 51 per cent at Rs 1,756.2 crore as compared to Rs 3,558.6 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand generics revenue in India grew 20 per cent at Rs 1,566.3 crore as compared to Rs 1,304.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

Similarly, generics revenue in Europe grew by 14 per cent to Rs 1,452 crore from Rs 1,275 crore in the year ago period.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 7,826.7 crore as compared to Rs 7,050.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

For FY26, consolidated PAT was at Rs 4,157.6 crore as compared to Rs 5,725.2 crore in FY25.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in FY26 was at Rs 33,700.2 crore as against Rs 32,643.9 crore in FY25, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said, "Our performance this year reflects the impact of lower lenalidomide sales and several one-offs. The resilience of our branded businesses and currency tailwinds helped partially mitigate this impact." He further said, "We remain focused on strengthening our base business and improving margins, through cost efficiencies and portfolio optimization. In parallel, we continue to build long-term franchises in biosimilars, consumer health and innovation to deliver sustainable value." Dr Reddy's said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.