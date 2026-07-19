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Early birds set a strong Q1 tone as earnings growth hits an 11-quarter high

Early Q1FY27 results show corporate profit growth at an 11-quarter high, led by banks, Reliance Industries, IT services and metal companies

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Corporate India's Q1FY27 earnings began on a strong note, with double-digit growth in profit and revenue led by banks, oil and gas, metals, and IT services. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 11:41 PM IST

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Corporate India’s April-June 2026 (Q1FY27) earnings season has opened on an encouraging note, with early birds posting double-digit growth in both adjusted net profit and revenue.  Earnings have been driven by cyclical sectors such as banking, oil and gas, and metals and mining, while IT services also delivered strong growth, aided by rupee depreciation. 
The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of 156 early bird companies rose 19.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY27, the fastest pace in 11 quarters. Adjusted profit had increased 11 per cent in Q1FY26 and 6.8 per cent in Q4FY26.
 
Combined adjusted net profit climbed to about ₹1.3 trillion in Q1FY27, from ₹1.09 trillion a year earlier and ₹1.21 trillion in Q4FY26.
 
Combined net sales — or gross interest income for banks and non-bank lenders — grew 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y, the strongest growth in 14 quarters. This compares with growth of 4.9 per cent in Q1FY26 and 9.1 per cent in Q4FY26. Aggregate revenue for the Business Standard sample rose to ₹9.93 trillion from ₹8.45 trillion a year earlier and ₹9.77 trillion in the preceding quarter.
 
The early bird results are heavily influenced by banks, IT services companies and Reliance Industries. Banks accounted for 52 per cent of the sample’s combined adjusted net profit in Q1FY27, followed by IT services at 19.5 per cent. Reliance Industries was the largest contributor to revenue, accounting for 31.2 per cent of combined net sales, followed by banks at 31 per cent and IT services at 16.4 per cent.
 
Excluding banking, financial services and insurance, oil and gas, and metals and mining, combined adjusted net profit grew 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27, compared with 14.6 per cent growth in Q4FY26 and 5 per cent in Q1FY26. Revenue for these companies rose 15.7 per cent, the fastest pace in 13 quarters.
 
Punjab National Bank was the biggest contributor to incremental earnings growth, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of the Y-o-Y increase in the combined profit. Its adjusted net profit more than trebled to ₹5,253.3 crore from ₹1,675 crore a year earlier, aided by a tax write-back that reduced its tax liability by 66 per cent.
 
JSW Steel was the second-biggest contributor, accounting for nearly 12 per cent of the increase in the combined earnings. Adjusted net profit more than doubled to ₹4,651 crore, driven by higher operating margins on a rise in steel prices and a decline interest costs.
 
Other major contributors included ICICI Bank, where adjusted net profit rose 16 per cent year-on-year; Reliance Industries, up 6.74 per cent; and Axis Bank, up 22.52 per cent. Together, these five companies accounted for nearly 51 per cent of the overall increase in earnings.
 
Among the laggards were ICICI Lombard, whose earnings fell 46.03 per cent Y-o-Y; Jindal Saw (-75.4 per cent); Ceat (-96.7 per cent); PNB Gilts (-49.6 per cent); and Havells India (-16.5 per cent). These companies reported sharp margin compression and weaker earnings due to higher operating and manufacturing costs.
 
Revenue growth among early birds was led by Reliance Industries and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), which together accounted for 58 per cent of the Y-o-Y increase in combined revenue. Reliance’s consolidated net sales rose 27 per cent, while MRPL’s revenue surged 120.4 per cent, supported by a sharp increase in petroleum product prices following the war in West Asia.
 
Other notable contributors to revenue growth included Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies, both of which reported 13.9 per cent growth in net sales, and JSW Steel, where revenue rose 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
 
Topics : corporate Q1 results Reliance Industries corporate earnings