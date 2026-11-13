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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 FY27 results: Profit rises 18% to ₹207 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 FY27 results: Profit rises 18% to ₹207 cr

The company had earned a profit of ₹175 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal

Edelweiss

The company completed the ₹1,200-crore IPO of its subsidiary Edelweiss Alternatives last month (Image: X@EdelweissFin)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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Edelweiss Financial Services on Friday reported an 18 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹207 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had earned a profit of ₹175 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total income increased to ₹2,602 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared to ₹1,900 crore in the year-ago period, Edelweiss Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to ₹720 crore from ₹687 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, total expenses also rose to ₹2,393 crore from ₹1,946 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

The company completed the ₹1,200-crore IPO of its subsidiary Edelweiss Alternatives last month.

Earlier this year, global investment management firm Carlyle became a strategic majority investor in another subsidiary of the company, Nido Home Finance, with an investment of ₹2,000 crore.

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Topics : Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 results Company News

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 6:16 PM IST