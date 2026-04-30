Edelweiss Financial Q4 FY26 results: Net profit falls 17% to ₹132 crore

Edelweiss Financial Services on Thursday reported a 16.65 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹132 crore for the March quarter.

The company posted a net profit of ₹158.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income declined to ₹1,969.28 crore during the quarter from ₹2,343.26 crore in Q4 FY25, Edelweiss Financial Services said in a statement.

The company's board recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per share, subject to declaration by the members at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, the financial services firm reported a net profit of ₹680.46 crore, up from ₹536 crore in FY25.

The total income increased to ₹10,865 crore in FY26 from ₹9,516 crore in the previous fiscal.

EAAA India Alternatives, an arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, which recently received approval from markets regulator Sebi to float its initial public offering, said it is on track for its listing journey.

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were trading 7.44 per cent lower at ₹114.90 on the BSE.