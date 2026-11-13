Eicher Motors Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹1,573 crore
The company's consolidated net profit rose 15 per cent to ₹1,573 crore ($167.08 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹1,369 crore rupees a year ago
Reuters
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Eicher Motors missed quarterly profit estimates on Friday, as costs from rising raw materials weighed on the company's bottom line, offsetting gains from strong motorcycle sales.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 15 per cent to ₹1,573 crore ($167.08 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹1,369 crore rupees a year ago.
Analysts had estimated a profit of ₹1,626 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.
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Topics : Eicher Motors Q2 results Company News
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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 5:02 PM IST