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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eicher Motors Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹1,573 crore

Eicher Motors Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹1,573 crore

The company's consolidated net profit rose 15 per cent to ₹1,573 crore ($167.08 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹1,369 crore rupees a year ago

Eicher Motors Limited

Eicher Motors Limited (File photo)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

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 Eicher Motors missed quarterly profit estimates on Friday, as costs from rising raw materials weighed on the company's bottom line, offsetting gains from strong motorcycle sales.
 
The company's consolidated net profit rose 15 per cent to ₹1,573 crore ($167.08 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹1,369 crore rupees a year ago.
 
Analysts had estimated a profit of ₹1,626 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.
 

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 5:02 PM IST