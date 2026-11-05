Emami Q2 results: Profit rises nearly 2% at ₹145 cr, revenue up 36%

Homegrown FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline of 1.92 per cent in its Profit After Tax at ₹145.50 crore for September quarter FY27, on account of elevated input costs and normalisation of the effective tax rate.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹148.35 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Kolkata-headquartered Emami.

Revenue from operations was up 36.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,087.65 crore in the September quarter under review.

"Input costs remained elevated through the quarter. However, EBITDA grew by 25 per cent to ₹222 crore and profit before tax grew 29 per cent to ₹194 crore. Profit after tax was lower largely due to the normalisation of the effective tax rate following the phase-out of fiscal benefits," said Emami in its earnings statement.

Total expenses were at ₹865.33 crore, up 39.57 per cent in the September quarter of FY27.

In the quarter, Emami's domestic business grew by 49 per cent, driven by volume growth of 43 per cent, said Emami.

However,"on a like-to-like basis, after considering the previous period's numbers of Axiom Ayurveda and IncNut Digital, consolidated revenue grew by 24 per cent and domestic business was up 32 per cent, with volume growth of 26 per cent." Its international markets reported 2 per cent decline in revenues on account of significant external disruptions across certain regions.

Total income, which includes other income, was up 35.45 per cent to ₹1,110.60 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

In April-September FY27, total income was up 24.21 per cent to ₹2,168.31 crore.

"Building on the momentum of Q1, the company delivered another quarter of broad-based double-digit growth, driven by the strong performance of both its core brands and strategic investments. The results reflect the company's continued progress in building a more diversified and future-ready consumer products portfolio," it said.

The operating environment was not an easy one, marked by renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, floods in Nepal, persistent inflationary pressure across a range of commodities, and deficient rainfall in several parts of the country.

"Even so, demand conditions remained steady, and the company's diversified portfolio, sharper execution and the rapid scale-up of its new-age growth engines enabled it to deliver a strong set of numbers," said Emami.

Moreover, Emami also completed its share buyback of ₹281.24 crore in the quarter.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Harsha V Agarwal said:"The strong performance of our core brands, coupled with the rapid scale-up of our strategic investments portfolio, which now contributes approximately 26 per cent of domestic business, reinforces our strategy of building multiple growth engines for the future and expanding our presence across evolving consumer segments." Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Emami informed its board on Thursday approved the first interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for financial year 2026-27.

Shares of Emami Ltd on Thursday were trading at ₹389.35 apiece on BSE, up 2.02 per cent from the previous close.