Emami Q2FY27 net profit falls 2.8% to ₹144 cr, revenue rises 36.2%
Emami's September-quarter revenue rose 36.2 per cent on strong domestic growth, but net profit declined 2.8 per cent following the phase-out of tax benefits at its Assam unit
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
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Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Emami on Thursday posted a 2.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹144.16 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), largely due to normalisation of effective tax rate, following the phase-out of fiscal benefits relating to its manufacturing facility in Assam.
Profit before tax (PBT) at ₹193.62 crore was higher by 28.9 per cent Y-o-Y.
Consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY27 saw an increase of 36.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,087.65 crore, on the back of strong growth of domestic business.
Sequentially, revenue was up 4.7 per cent and net profit grew 5 per cent.
Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami Limited, said, the company delivered another quarter of strong growth, with revenues increasing 36 per cent and domestic business growing 49 per cent.
“The strong performance of our core brands, coupled with the rapid scale up of our strategic investments portfolio, which now contributes approximately 26 per cent of domestic business, reinforces our strategy of building multiple growth engines for the future and expanding our presence across evolving consumer segments.”
Reported revenues of the international business saw a 2 per cent decline due to external disruptions across certain international markets. However, the business grew 6 per cent, excluding Nepal and Iraq.
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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 10:00 PM IST