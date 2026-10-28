Embassy REIT Q2FY27 revenue rises 16% to ₹1,303 crore, NOI up 15%

Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,303 crore in the second quarter of FY27, while the company’s net operating income (NOI) rose 15 per cent to Rs 1,069 crore.

“We delivered an exceptional quarter, with 1.5 msf of leasing driven by continued GCC demand and healthy rental growth,” Amit Shetty, chief executive officer of Embassy REIT, said.

The REIT leased 1.5 million square feet (msf) during the quarter, with global capability centres (GCCs) accounting for 85 per cent of the demand. New leases covering 0.9 msf were signed at an average 9 per cent premium to market rents. This included a 0.5 msf pre-lease of an entire building at Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru to a global engineering company at a 15 per cent premium to prevailing market rents.

The company declared its highest-ever quarterly distribution of Rs 670 crore, or Rs 7.07 per unit, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y. The distribution will be paid on or before November 6, with October 31 as the record date.

Further, the company said its gross asset value (GAV) increased 16 per cent Y-o-Y to around Rs 74,000 crore, while net asset value (NAV) rose 18 per cent to Rs 524.74 per unit.

“Our robust operating performance coupled with double-digit growth in revenue and NOI enabled us to declare our highest-ever quarterly distributions,” Shetty said.

Meanwhile, portfolio occupancy stood at 93 per cent by value at the end of September. Occupancy in Pune improved by 300 basis points during the quarter, following the leasing of 0.2 msf across three assets. The REIT also delivered a 0.6 msf office block in Chennai, fully committed to a US-based GCC. Hotel revenue grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y, while average daily rates increased 10 per cent.