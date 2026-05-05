Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q4 results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹243.74 crore

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹243.74 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026 on the back of robust growth in international business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹197.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹2,469.7 crore as against ₹2,116.25 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

International business sales were at ₹1,493 crore, up 25.7 per cent YoY, with strong growth across markets supported by base business ramp-up and new launches, Emcure Pharma said.

On the other hand, domestic business sales were at ₹977 crore, up 5.2 per cent YoY. Softer performance was largely due to the Zuventus portfolio and team reorganisation, it added.

Zuventus is a subsidiary of the company.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at ₹2,142.82 crore as compared to ₹1,849.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹941.27 crore as compared to ₹707.47 crore in FY25.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹9,203.54 crore as compared to ₹7,896 crore in FY25, it added.

Commenting on the performance, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO and MD Satish Mehta said, "In FY26, the first year of our five-year strategic plan, Emcure delivered strong financial performance with over USD 1 billion in revenue and 16.6 per cent growth." International markets demonstrated robust momentum while domestic business recorded steady growth, he added.

On the way forward, he said, "Our R&D pipeline in complex injectables and biosimilars remains a key driver of future value. Our priorities remain clear - to deliver sustainable, above-industry growth and consistent margin expansion, while continuing to build sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders." Emcure Pharma said its board has approved the re-appointment of Satish Mehta as Managing Director for a further period of five years commencing from April 1, 2027, subject to shareholders' approval.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹3.6 per fully paid up ordinary share of ₹10 each for the year ended March 2026, subject to approval by the shareholders.