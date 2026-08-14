Engineers India Q1 net profit rises 55% to ₹108.6 crore, revenue falls

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) reported a 55 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹108.6 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, compared with ₹70.1 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations declined 6.6 per cent to ₹800.9 crore in the June quarter from ₹857.1 crore a year ago.

The improvement in profitability was supported by lower expenses, particularly technical assistance and sub-contracting costs, which fell to ₹239.1 crore from ₹363.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's order book stood at ₹14,424 crore as of June 30, comprising ₹10,498 crore in the consultancy segment and ₹3,926 crore in the turnkey segment.