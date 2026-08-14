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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Engineers India Q1 net profit rises 55% to ₹108.6 crore, revenue falls

Engineers India Q1 net profit rises 55% to ₹108.6 crore, revenue falls

Lower technical assistance and sub-contracting costs supported profitability, while the company's order book stood at Rs 14,424 crore at the end of the June quarter

Engineers India ltd, EIL

Image: Company Website

Shubhangi Mathur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

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Engineers India Ltd (EIL) reported a 55 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹108.6 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, compared with ₹70.1 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
 
Revenue from operations declined 6.6 per cent to ₹800.9 crore in the June quarter from ₹857.1 crore a year ago.
 
The improvement in profitability was supported by lower expenses, particularly technical assistance and sub-contracting costs, which fell to ₹239.1 crore from ₹363.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
The company's order book stood at ₹14,424 crore as of June 30, comprising ₹10,498 crore in the consultancy segment and ₹3,926 crore in the turnkey segment.
 
 
EIL's consultancy and engineering projects segment recorded revenue of ₹499 crore during the quarter, up from ₹408.1 crore a year earlier. Revenue from turnkey projects declined to ₹301.9 crore from ₹449 crore.

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Profit from operations in the consultancy and engineering projects segment rose to ₹119.7 crore from ₹68.2 crore, while profit from turnkey projects declined to ₹22.7 crore from ₹25 crore.
 
On a consolidated basis, EIL reported a 141 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹157.9 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹65.4 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations declined 5.8 per cent to ₹819.8 crore from ₹870.4 crore.
 

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Topics : Engineers India Q1 results Navratna

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:59 PM IST