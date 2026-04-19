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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ericsson India revenue grows 29% to ₹4,228 crore in January-March

Ericsson India revenue grows 29% to ₹4,228 crore in January-March

Ericsson India, the second largest market of the Swedish firm, contributed 8 per cent to the consolidated revenue of the firm in the March quarter and 7 per cent in the year-ago period

Ericsson

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has recorded around 29 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 4,228 crore on constant currency basis during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, according to financial data released by the company.

The company had posted revenue of around Rs 3,272 crore in the same quarter a year ago calculated based on average foreign exchange rate during the corresponding quarter.

Ericsson India, the second largest market of the Swedish firm, contributed 8 per cent to the consolidated revenue of the firm in the March quarter and 7 per cent in the year-ago period.

Global net sales of Ericsson grew 6 per cent organically to 49.3 billion Swedish Krona (SEK) while the reported growth declined 10 per cent year-on-year due to the impact of forex, the company said in the financial results released on Friday.

 

"Our Q1 results demonstrate continued resilience in a dynamic environment, with organic sales growth of 6 per cent," Ericsson President and CEO Borje Ekholm said.

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Ericsson attributed growth in sales market across Europe, Middle East, and Africa driven by network modernisations as well as 5G launches and rollouts.

India was one of the key growth drivers for the company during the reported quarter.

"Sales in market areas South East Asia, Oceania, and India increased primarily due to higher deliveries in India. Sales in market area North East Asia also increased, reflecting the timing of project deliverables predominantly in Japan," the company said.

The company, too, is facing the challenge of rising cost of semiconductors due to demand in artificial intelligence besides uncertainties in the market due to geopolitical conditions.

"Our multi-year investments in building a resilient, diversified, supply chain have enabled us to deliver consistently for customers amidst geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. We are facing increasing input costs, especially in semiconductors, caused in part by AI demand. Our ambition is to offset these challenges, by working closely with customers and suppliers, and through product substitution and efficiency actions," Ekholm said.

He projected that sales in the radio access network (RAN or mobile network) market are expected to remain flat, but expressed optimism about mission-critical projects and the enterprise segment, which are anticipated to grow at a faster pace than the overall mobile networks market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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