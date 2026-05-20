Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eris Lifesciences Q4 profit jumps three-fold to ₹281.6 cr; shares surge 11%

Eris Lifesciences Q4 profit jumps three-fold to ₹281.6 cr; shares surge 11%

The pharmaceutical company reported robust growth in domestic formulations and insulin franchise performance, while maintaining a strong EBITDA margin of 37 per cent

eris lifesciences

Eris Lifesciences reported a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in its domestic branded formulations (DBF) business revenue during the fourth quarter, while FY26 revenue rose 11 per cent

Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eris Lifesciences on Wednesday reported a three-fold rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26 at ₹281.6 crore. Revenue from operations also increased 7.3 per cent to ₹756.5 crore.
 
The rise in profit was attributed to robust performance in the domestic market, albeit on a lower base.
 
For the full year, profit surged 76 per cent to ₹619.5 crore, while revenue from operations grew 8 per cent to ₹3,129.4 crore.
 
The results were announced during market hours. Eris Lifesciences shares rose 11.04 per cent to end the day’s trade at ₹1,484.95 apiece on the BSE.
 
 
Amit Bakshi, chairman and managing director of Eris Lifesciences, said the company’s domestic formulations business posted 11 per cent revenue growth in FY26 along with 12 per cent Ebitda growth, while maintaining an industry-leading Ebitda margin of 37 per cent.

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Q4 FY26 loss narrows 43% to ₹500 crore; revenue falls 57%

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 FY26 profit up 66% to ₹824 crore; revenue rises 19%

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange listing, NSE shareholding pattern, broker stake in NSE, NSE demutualisation, Sebi stock exchange rules, Indian stock market reforms, trading member stake NSE, NSE governance, stock exchange ownership India

Stock Market Close: Sensex adds 118 pts, Nifty ends at 23,659; RIL, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto top gainers

Power Transmission, Power lines

Power stocks in demand; Hitachi, Siemens Energy, GE Vernova soar up to 9%

Hindalco share price today

Hindalco shares rise 4% on strong Novelis Q4; Oswego restart lifts outlook

 
He added that the company’s insulin franchise outpaced market growth fivefold during FY26, with market share expanding from 12 per cent to 16 per cent. Bakshi also said the company’s GLP brand Sundae made a strong debut and ranked first by volume among injectables in its first month of launch, validating Eris’ strategy of leveraging its insulin platform to build a strong position in the injectable diabesity segment.
 
Eris Lifesciences reported a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in its domestic branded formulations (DBF) business revenue during the fourth quarter, while FY26 revenue rose 11 per cent. The segment reported an Ebitda margin of 37 per cent.
 
The company’s net debt stood at ₹2,255 crore as of March 31, 2026.

More From This Section

Grasim Industries

Grasim Q4 FY26 adjusted PAT rises 31% to ₹2,041 crore; revenue up 15%

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange listing, NSE shareholding pattern, broker stake in NSE, NSE demutualisation, Sebi stock exchange rules, Indian stock market reforms, trading member stake NSE, NSE governance, stock exchange ownership India

Q4 results: Ola Electric, Lenskart, JK Lakshmi Cement, 145 more on May 20

Rajeev Juneja, vice president and managing director of Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma Q4 PAT rises 30% on strong domestic biz, chronic push

corporate profit margins India, Q4FY26 earnings, India Inc profit growth, corporate margins record high, lower interest costs, employee cost decline, BFSI profits, Business Standard sample companies, net profit margin FY26, India corporate earnings,

India Inc's Q4FY26 profit margins scaled highest level in 5 yearspremium

Nephrocare Health Services profit up 75% in FY26 on strong dialysis demand

Nephrocare Health Services profit up 75% in FY26 on strong dialysis demand

Topics : Eris Lifesciences Q4 Results Pharmaceutical

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance