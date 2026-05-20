Eris Lifesciences Q4 profit jumps three-fold to ₹281.6 cr; shares surge 11%

Eris Lifesciences on Wednesday reported a three-fold rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26 at ₹281.6 crore. Revenue from operations also increased 7.3 per cent to ₹756.5 crore.

The rise in profit was attributed to robust performance in the domestic market, albeit on a lower base.

For the full year, profit surged 76 per cent to ₹619.5 crore, while revenue from operations grew 8 per cent to ₹3,129.4 crore.

The results were announced during market hours. Eris Lifesciences shares rose 11.04 per cent to end the day’s trade at ₹1,484.95 apiece on the BSE.

Amit Bakshi, chairman and managing director of Eris Lifesciences, said the company’s domestic formulations business posted 11 per cent revenue growth in FY26 along with 12 per cent Ebitda growth, while maintaining an industry-leading Ebitda margin of 37 per cent.

He added that the company’s insulin franchise outpaced market growth fivefold during FY26, with market share expanding from 12 per cent to 16 per cent. Bakshi also said the company’s GLP brand Sundae made a strong debut and ranked first by volume among injectables in its first month of launch, validating Eris’ strategy of leveraging its insulin platform to build a strong position in the injectable diabesity segment.

Eris Lifesciences reported a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in its domestic branded formulations (DBF) business revenue during the fourth quarter, while FY26 revenue rose 11 per cent. The segment reported an Ebitda margin of 37 per cent.

The company’s net debt stood at ₹2,255 crore as of March 31, 2026.