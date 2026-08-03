Escorts Kubota Q1FY27: Revenue jumps 28% Y-o-Y, profit at ₹386 crore

Farm and construction equipment major Escorts Kubota Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at ₹385.93 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,397.1 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

In Q1 FY26, the company had a net profit from discontinued operations of ₹1,027.63 crore.

The corresponding quarter of the previous year included a one-time gain from the divestment of the RED (railway equipment business division) segment, as well as an exceptional gain from the sale of land and building. Accordingly, net profit including discontinued operations for Q1 FY27 is not directly comparable with Q1 FY26, the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter was at ₹3,207.55 crore as against ₹2,500.05 crore in the year-ago period, Escorts Kubota Ltd said.

Tractors volumes in the first quarter were at 36,862 units, up 20.5 per cent as against 30,581 units in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Construction equipment sales volume was at 1,344 units, up 27.4 per cent as against 1,055 units in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹2,923.25 crore as compared to ₹2,242.22 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

"Despite commodity inflation pressures, our focused cost management and operational efficiencies helped sustain growth. We remain confident about the future, supported by a robust pipeline of new product launches, continued innovation, and our commitment to creating value for customers and stakeholders," the company said.